Saudi support for terrorists creating chaos, Iran says

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia is creating chaos in the Middle East by supporting Takfiri and terrorist groups.

Qassemi’s remarks came as Prince Salman claimed in an interview with Foreign Affairs magazine on Thursday that Iran creates instability, encourages terrorism and violates the sovereignty of other nations in the region.

“Saudi Arabia, who has created chaos in the region by providing the regional Takfiri terrorist groups with organized support, is among the actors whose behavior should be revised to establish peace in the world,” Qassemi said.

He said that Takfiri terrorism is rooted in the Wahhabi ideology.

“Saudi Arabia, on the one hand, has committed crimes against the people in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and on the other hand has betrayed Muslims especially the Palestinian cause in line with the interests of the Zionist regime of Israel,” he stated.

He also said that the Western intelligence organizations have confirmed “meaningful and organized connection” between Saudi Arabia’s bodies and Takfiri extremists.

Qassemi urged the Saudi officials to revise their behavior and think about the consequences of their “destructive policies and actions”.

NA/PA

