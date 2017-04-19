Portugal says to remove banking obstacles with Iran

TEHRAN - Portuguese Secretary of State for Internationalization Jorge Costa Oliveira said on Tuesday that his country is seeking to remove banking obstacles to expand cooperation with Iran in various areas, especially economic sphere.

“Portugal supports expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran which is an influential country at the international stage,” he said during a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi in Tehran.

The Portuguese official also said Lisbon attaches great importance to consultation with Iran on fighting terrorism.

For his part, Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran welcomes expansion of relations with Portugal in various areas.

He also condemned the U.S. airstrike on Syria and called on the international community to take proper action in this respect.

On April 7, the U.S. launched cruise missiles at the Shayrat airfield from which President Donald Trump claimed a chemical weapons attack had been launched on April 4.

NA/PA