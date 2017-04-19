Visa-free agreement valid for all Russian cities, Iran says

TEHRAN – The recently secured visa-free treaty between Tehran and Moscow is valid for the entire Russia, an Iranian tourism official said in reaction to some reports that assume the privilege for the Russian Far East.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization Deputy Director Morteza Rahmani-Movahed on Tuesday rejected reports by some media outlets saying the visa waiver program excludes Moscow and other cities.

“Whenever the matter of a visa-free agreement for a country takes into account, it would be valid for all parts it and impossible to be classified,” IRNA quoted Rahmani-Movahed as saying.

A general view of Vladivostok, a Russian city located at the head of the Golden Horn Bay, adjacent to China and North Korea.

On April 17, Russia Beyond the Headlines and some other websites quoted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying that tourists and businessmen from 18 nations including Iran can visit the Russian Far East without visas.

“I have recently approved the list of countries, whose nationals can take advantage of the preferential regime. Businessmen and tourists will not need to undergo the traditional procedure of Russian visas receipt,” Medvedev said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin inked a visa-free agreement for tourist groups on March 28, 2017. Based on the agreement tour groups of 5 to 50 people heading to Russia from Iran or vice versa will be granted a visa-free stay of up to 15 days.

According to the official site of the Russian Cabinet, the list of 18 countries comprises Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, India, Iran, Qatar, China, North Korea, Kuwait, Morocco, Mexico, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tunisia, Turkey, and Japan.

The Russian Far East is situated between Lake Baikal in Eastern Siberia and the Pacific Ocean in the extreme east parts of the country.

AFM/MG