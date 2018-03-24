Saudi Arabia main sponsor of terrorism in world

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said here on Saturday that Saudi Arabia is the main sponsor of terrorism, insecurity, instability and extremism in the region and world.

He termed remarks of Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in US-based Brookings Institution as “hypocritical, void and free from reality” and added, “this is not for the first time that Saudi officials state such baseless and unfounded remarks in order to secure their position in the region.”

Today, it is obvious for all rulers in the world and even for American politicians that which country is the main sponsor of terrorism, insecurity, instability and extremism in the region and world, Ghasemi reiterated.

It is for more than three years that Saudi Arabia is bombarding the impoverished Yemen for uncertain reason while the foreign minister of this Arabic country raises political solution for regional crises especially in Yemen, he said, adding, “Saudi Arabian government speaks to the oppressed and famine-stricken Yemenis with the language of bombs, fire and violence and nothing else.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is a country with natural boundaries and with an age-old and ancient history in a way that its cultural boundaries are beyond its geographical boundaries, he emphasized.

In conclusion, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi added, “undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always helped restore peace, security and stability in the region as well as fight against terrorism, extremism and violence.”

(Source: mehrnews)