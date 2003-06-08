EC Chief Calls For More Consultations Among Muslim States

TEHRAN -- Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Sunday called for Muslim states' consultations on the U.S. "ambitious and interventionist" approaches under present sensitive conditions in the Middle East region, IRNA reported.

Rafsanjani in a meeting with outgoing Qatari Ambassador to Tehran Hassan ibn Ali al-Dousari in Tehran on Sunday said that unfortunately, the U.S. allegations against regional states, including Iran, show that it has not acquired enough experience and is still trying to foment tension in favor of Israel.

He said also called for stronger ties between Iran and Qatar at present juncture when the country maintains "growing" ties with other states of the region.

The EC chairman said the problems the U.S. is facing in Iraq now stem from the fact that the Iraqi Muslim people do not want to remain indifferent towards the future of their country.

He said Americans have no popularity among Iraqi people and their claims of campaign against weapons of mass destruction and terrorism are not welcomed by the world public opinion.

Al-Dousari said relations between Tehran and Doha are based on religious commonalty and Qatar has always considered Iran as a friend and brother.

He called for further facilities for investment by Qatari nationals in Iran.

He pointed to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, calling for more collective efforts by Muslim states, as well as cooperation and unity among them to overcome the crisis.