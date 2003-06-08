Iranian, German Officials Discuss Regional Issues

TEHRAN -- German Foreign Ministry Director General for Asia and Pacific Affairs Volker Stanzel and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Euro-American Affairs Ali Ahani on Sunday held talks on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Ahani pointed to Iran-German growing relations said that the two countries enjoy high potentials to develop relations, IRNA reported.

On Iran's transparent nuclear program to use the energy for economic development and civilian application, Ahani said that Iran fully honors its international obligation concerning Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

He said that Iran never considers military application of the nuclear energy, because it believes that nuclear arms do not bring peace and security.

Iran advocates the Middle East to become free from weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Ahani said.

Ahani reiterated Iran's strong contribution to the international campaign against terrorism and said that the international campaign should go ahead without double standard.

Stanzel said that Iran and Germany enjoy excellent relations adding that Iran has special status in German public opinion.

He said that Iran has proved its constructive role in the region including in the international campaign against terrorism in Afghanistan.

Stanzel said that Iran is a land of peace and security in the region and called for more Iranian contribution to regional peace efforts.