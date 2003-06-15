Indonesia Says More Than 200 Rebels Killed in Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia -- Indonesian security forces have killed more than 200 rebels in Aceh Province since a fresh offensive to crush the separatists began four weeks ago, the military said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military said it had killed 202 members of the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) while 24 soldiers and policemen had lost their lives. Five civilians had also been killed, it said.

Rebel sources say scores of civilians and hundreds of government troops have been killed in the fighting, Reuters reported.

At least 12,000 villagers fled their homes on Friday and Saturday around the Bireun district to escape clashes or because they were ordered to evacuate for their own safety. More than 25,000 had fled their homes before the latest exodus.

A social services spokesman in Aceh has said the number of refugees around Bireun, scene of some of the heaviest fighting, could rise. Bireun lies 170 km (105 miles) east of the local capital Banda Aceh.

The rebels, numbering around 5,000, have been fighting for independence since 1976 in this gas-rich province on the northern tip of Sumatra island. The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people, mainly civilians.