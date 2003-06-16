U.S. Not Sincere in Its Relations with Iran: Professor

TEHRAN —- "The United States is not sincere in its relations with Iran," university lecturer Hosein Pourahmadi told the Mehr News Agency on Monday.

"The U.S. considers itself a superpower with the whole world as the area where its interests lie and gives itself the right to attack and rule any part of the globe it wishes to," he added.

"The U.S. aims to change the Iranian government through interfering in Iran. By supporting opposition groups inside the country and promoting the current unrest, it is intent on changing the Islamic Republic system in Iran," the university lecturer said.