12 Injured as Runaway Train Derailment Buries Homes

LOS ANGELES -- At least 13 people were injured Friday when a runaway freight train jumped the tracks near Los Angeles, demolishing two houses and spewing tons of lumber across the area, officials said.

The dramatic crash took place when a freight train carrying hundreds of tons of timber broke loose in a switching yard and rolled downhill for 45 kilometers (30 miles) until it jumped the tracks in a residential area.

"It's a real disaster area out there, but despite the physical damage, it's just very lucky that no one was seriously hurt or killed," said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Kerry Crabtree.

All but one of the injured suffered only minor wounds, while one person was "moderately" hurt in the crash that occurred in the Commerce area of the second largest U.S. city. The 31-car Union Pacific train broke away as engineers tried to couple it in the area of Montclair and began rolling out of control toward downtown Los Angeles.

As frantic officials tried to implement emergency plans to stop the runaway train before it roared into Los Angeles, it derailed itself in Commerce, demolishing two houses and badly damaging two others.

"It was very loud, very scary, we thought it was an earthquake," said resident Javier Vasquez.

One man told reporters that a wheel from the train that flew through the air came through a wall and landed at a desk where his mother usually sits.

Hours after the crash, emergency workers were still searching for further possible victims at scene, where toppled freight cars and timber were strewn over a vast area.

Local sheriff's officer Henry Saucudo was one of the first emergency workers on the scene and helped rescue seven trapped children from a destroyed home.

"I saw a bloody hand come out of a fence an shout in Spanish 'Help,'" he said. "Then he just started handing me the kids" and I took them to safety," he added.

The area was closed off by emergency services and all utilities -- notably gas supplies -- were cut off to prevent any further disaster. Some 25 local residents were taken to a Red Cross shelter for the night.

Union Pacific could not immediately be reached for comment on the cause of the crash.