Annan: Only Iranians Are Responsible for Their Political Future

DUBAI - UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan urged the United States and Iran to contain a row over Tehran's nuclear program, and said in remarks published on Sunday only Iranians were responsible for their country's political future.

Washington accuses the Islamic Republic of seeking nuclear weapons, a charge denied by Tehran, and warned on Friday that the United States reserved the right to use military action to stop Tehran making such weapons.

"I hope they contain it (the dispute) and this is possible because we have very good examples of good cooperation between the United States and Iran," Annan told the pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

He urged Iran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to sign an additional protocol to allow more intrusive, snap inspections, AFP reported.

Tehran said on Saturday it is ready to cooperate more actively with UN inspectors to dispel doubts about its nuclear ambitions, which it has said were merely to diversify electricity generation sources. Asked about overt U.S. support for student protests in Iran against Islamic government, Annan said: "Any change in regime is a matter which only the Iranian people can decide."

Iran accused the United States of interfering in its internal affairs after Washington applauded the demonstrations as a fight for freedom by the Iranian people.