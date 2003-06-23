MP Cautions U.S. Not to Interrelate Own Agenda With Iranian Nation

TEHRAN -- Member of Parliament Peyman Ashuri on Sunday called on the U.S. not to interrelate its agenda with the democratic demands of the Iranian people.

He said that the U.S. always served the interests of those who seized power by instigating them to suppress the people through suspicious actions overlooking the resolve of the people for their democratic rights, IRNA reported.

"Whenever the Iranian nation embarked on national movements to guarantee their rights, the U.S. sent suspicious messages to instigate those in power to suppress the national movement," the MP from the reform camp said.

"The United States gives the excuse to the powerful minority to suppress the reform movement in the name of dealing with what they call the 'U.S. threat' and the need 'to exercise solidarity to thwart the threat', he said.

It is a crystal clear message from Iranian people to the United States that Washington's agenda has nothing to do with the democratic demands of the nation.

Iranian nation's interest is totally separate from that of the United States and that was the reason why the people kicked out the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime from Iran 24 years ago.

It is a distinct reactionary mindset to seek the interests as in the past through the same kind of intervention.