UN Agency Urges Delay in Iraq Refugee Returns

GENEVA - The United Nations refugee agency called on countries hosting Iraqi refugees on Friday to delay for at least a month sending back those they had refused asylum.

A provisional three-month moratorium agreed in March after the U.S. and British forces invaded Iraq to oust President Saddam Hussein is about to run out, but the agency is still reviewing the situation there.

The UNHCR agency spokesman Ron Redmond said “A preliminary assessment indicates that the situation is still unsettled, with a dangerous security environment in many parts of the country and a high incidence of violent crime, Reuters reported.

"A large part of the population is still dependent on food aid and other assistance, and there is an absence of functioning legal and judicial structures," Redmond told a news briefing.

He said that three benchmarks would have to be met before Iraq could absorb a large-scale return of the hundreds of thousands of people who fled to neighboring countries, especially Iran, or to Europe.

These were that basic security be ensured by the U.S.-British interim administration, that a border-monitoring authority be put in place and that basic services like water, electricity and medical care be made available.