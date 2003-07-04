Culture Minister Commemorates Late Prof. Moin

TEHARN, (Mehr News Agency) -– The late professor Mohammad Moin was among the prominent figures of our country whose name will be everlasting in our memories, said Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ahmad Masjed Jamei Thursday.

Moin was a prominent lexicographer and compiled one of the most outstanding lexicons in the Persian language. He was a university professor and his lexicon was second to that of Allama Dehkhoda.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 32nd death anniversary of late professor Moin, the minister said: it is among the duties of the present generation to defend our cultural values and achievements.

Alluding to the role of culture in the transmission of cultural messages, the minister stressed on the combination of culture and art and its application in uplifting the scientific and cultural levels of the country.

The minister also stressed on the application of new methods in the arena of art and culture, adding that in the light of art and creativity as well as new methods one can utilize the infinite potentials of the Persian culture and literature.