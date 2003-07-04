Hong Kong Lawmakers to Debate How to Deal With Mass Protests

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong lawmakers will debate Friday on how to respond to landmark mass protests against a controversial anti-subversion law that many fear will curb freedom in the city.

The 60-member Legislative Council (Legco) will consider the motion lodged by Democrat Yeung Sum after more than 500,000 people marched through the city's streets in protest at the new law, which is due to be enacted next week.

Tuesday's protest -- timed to coincide with the sixth anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese sovereignty -- was the biggest in Hong Kong since more than one million rallied following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Friday's non-binding motion will also call for a delay of the bill's final passage through Legco on July 9.

The debate comes as Hong Kong's beleaguered chief executive Tung Chee-hwa prepares a formal response to the protest following two days of emergency meetings with his cabinet.

Tung has said nothing on the protest since a short statement issued late Tuesday, where he pledged the government would listen more.

Government officials have so far indicated however that the security bill's passage onto the statute books will proceed as scheduled next week, even if a sizeable number of lawmakers are opposed to it.

The South China Morning Post found in a survey of the 60 Legco members that 23 were opposed to the bill while only 17 supported it.

The survey also found 16 were undecided, though those came mainly from the pro-business Liberal Party, whose leadership is backing the legislation.

Several other lawmakers refused to say how they would vote or were unavailable for comment, AFP reported.

Under Hong Kong's post-1997 handover constitution, the city must enact a national security law, banning treason, sedition, subversion and the theft of state secrets.

Opponents say the legislation could erode political freedoms and curb free speech.

Critics are concerned that China could use it to suppress freedoms, stifle reporting of government abuse, prevent protests against the government and block access to legal representation.

They fear it will allow authorities to crush groups that are outlawed in China but at present allowed to practice in Hong Kong, such as the Falun Gong spiritual movement.

Critics also say the definitions for "subversive" or "secessionist" elements are too vague and open to abuse.