Iranian Ambassador Addresses Indian National Defense Academy

NEW DELHI -- Iranian Ambassador to India, Siavash Zargar Yagoubi, in his remarks in the Indian National Defense Academy on Monday, emphasized that Teheran and New Delhi as vanguards of democracy in the region are the main pillars of peace and stability in West Asia.

Yagoubi while addressing a meeting which was participated by some Indian and foreign defense officials reviewed the ancient relations between India and Iran and in modern times as well as their cooperation for the stability in the region, IRNA reported.

He recalled the recent visit of Iranian President Seyed Mohammad Khatami to India and his participation in the Republic Day ceremony as a special guest during which the Delhi Declaration laid the roadmap for strategic cooperation as the watershed in relations between the two countries.

Hamid Ansari, former Indian ambassador in Iran, also talked on the importance of the strategic influence of Iran in the region, its security concerns and economic, social and political challenges.

He called the Islamic Revolution of Iran as a revolution in its real sense.

Political differences in Iran are a natural phenomenon and indicate people's quest for progress and freedom, he said.