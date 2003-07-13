Tehran to Host 1st Specialized-Exclusive Gas Industries fair

TEHRAN -- The first specialized-exclusive gas industries exhibition will be held here from October 15-18, Public Relations Department at the Council of Gas Industries and Household Appliances announced here on Saturday.

The Council of Gas Industries and Household Appliances will be in charge of organizing the fair given the huge gas reserves in Iran, importance of substituting gas with other fossil fuels and favorable impact of gas on national economy and on progress of industrialists.

The fair will be of significance since it would give economic and industrial policy-makers and planners a chance to get further acquainted with the country's potential in the field, IRNA reported.

The exhibition is also expected to provide a good profile of qualitative and quantitative progress of the industry in Iran, informing producers and industrialists of the taste of consumers and make producers acquainted with each other.