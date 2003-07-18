Culture, Interior Ministers to Appear in Majlis Next Week

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – The Minister of the Interior, Abdolvahed Musavi Lari, will appear in Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission next week to answer deputies’ questions on certain political issues.

Lari will respond to questions about recent arrests of political activists and certain members of the so-called "religious –nationalist group" and also reasons behind the dismissal of the deputy governor for political affairs of Hamedan Province.

Meanwhile, Jalal Jalalizadeh, a member of Majlis Cultural Commision said here on Friday that the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Ahmad Masjid- Jamei, will appear before the commission on Sunday to explain about the recent death of Zahra Kazemi, the photojournalist of the Canadian-based "Camera Press".

Jalalizadeh told Mehr News Agency that incidents like Kazemi's death could threaten the security of those working in the press, warning that unruly behavior would distort the image of the Islamic Republic.

Jalalizadeh thanked President Mohammad Khatami for his efforts to commission a committee to investigate Kazemi's death, stressing that the Majlis Cultural Commission wants the president to uproot those groups acting independently from the police and security forces.