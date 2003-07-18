Iran Calls For Formation of a Free and Democratic Iraq

TEHRAN – Iranian President Mohammad Khatami and Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi on Thursday called for the speedy withdrawal of foreign troops and the formation of a democratic government in Iraq.

Khatami, who was talking to the UN special envoy on Iraq Sergio Vieira de Mello, demanded that the power would ultimately turn over to a national democratic authority from the transitional Governing Council under the UN auspices.

Welcoming the Iraqi Governing Council, Khatami said Iran would help the body provided that it helps cede the power to the Iraqi people.

Vieira de Mello Thursday called on regional neighbors, including Iran, to support the Iraqi Governing Council in running the country.

"The formation of the Governing Council in Iraq, if leads to the establishment of a popular government, is a step toward guaranteeing people's demands, but this council must not justify the occupation to continue," Khatami said.

The Iranian president said he was displeased with rising insecurity in Iraq and hoped that peace and stability would soon return to Iraq and the region with the establishment of a national government in that country.

Foreign troops would do good to themselves as well as the Iraqis and the rest of the region if they pull out from Iraq, Khatami said.

He reiterated Iran's support for UN engagement in various international issues as well as the Islamic Republic's readiness to help implement UN programs in the region successfully.

"The United Nations has been established in order to prevent wars and violence and establish peace in the world and (thus) it must be entrusted with a pivotal and guiding role in every issue," he said. Khatami also hit out at the "improper performance" of U.S. rulers with respect to the Iraq crisis and said, "American operations in Iraq served as a blow to the prestige of the United Nations and weakened this organization in the international scene." Vieira de Mello outlined UN efforts in helping the Governing Council take shape and said, "If supported by the United Nations and Iraq's neighbors, this council could gain more authority."

"This council has been formed with the participation of various Iraqi groups at a national level and enjoys tangible authority for being the representative of the Iraqi people," he added.

In the meeting, attended by Iran's representative to the United Nations Mohammad Javad Zarif, Vieira de Mello hailed Iran's cooperation with and commitment to the United Nations.

The special representative of the UN secretary general also conveyed Kofi Annan's warm regards for President Khatami.

In a separate meeting with the UN envoy Foreign Minister Kharrazi also stressed the need for strengthening of the UN role in Iraq and said since the beginning of the crisis in Iraq Iran has urged the UN to carry out its full responsibilities in this regard. Kharrazi said now that developments have only served to accentuate the situation "Iran fully supports the UN pivotal role in expediting the democratic institutions in the country."

Iran is hopeful that the UN will be successful in assisting the Iraqi people and removing foreign forces form the country, Kharrazi said. Kharrazi also referred to the "constructive role of Iraq's neighbors" in bringing about the aspiration of the Iraqi people as an inevitable necessity and "a reality respected by the international community."

He also touched on convening of the Iraq's transitional Governing Council saying that Iran is in favor of all the steps that promote democracy in Iraq, incorporate people's demands and lead to non-interference of foreigners in the internal affairs of the country.

Kharrazi expressed hope that effective and practical mechanisms will be enforced by the UN aimed at materializing the basic needs of the Iraqi people and alleviating their concerns with respects to the insecurity prevailing in the country.

The UN envoy also said the UN is hopeful to utilize Iran's constructive views on restoration of sovereignty in Iraq.

He also discussed the UN role in the country as well as the overall situation in Iraq, adding, "The conditions in Iraq are difficult. "We are adamant to take steps toward materialization of the aspiration of the Iraqi people and establishment of governing institutions in the country and to this end have embarked on consultation with Iraq's neighbors.”

Consulting with Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia to this end as well as preparing for the upcoming session of the UN Security Council is important and necessary, Vieira de Mello underlined.

Vieira de Mello arrived here Thursday as part of a regional tour, which has already taken him to Syria and Saudi Arabia, both among Iraq's key neighbors.

The visit also marks a new phase in UN engagement in Iraq, where the international body had taken a back seat after U.S. and Britain unleashed an invasion in March.

On Saturday, Vieira de Mello was in Riyadh, where he discussed Iraq's future with Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah.

The special representative of Secretary-General Kofi Annan, met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday.

He told reporters later that the transitional Governing Council in Iraq wants Syrian 'recognition and support'.

"I am conveying a request from the Governing Council that neighbors such as Syria should support them, should strengthen them, should recognize them, should even visit them," he was quoted as saying.

The consultations come as the U.S.-led administration unveiled the Iraqi Governing Council this week to run the country amid rising resentment of the Iraqi people against the invaders.

Vieira de Mello is expected to brief the UN Security Council on the results of his tour in New York on July 22.