Pakistani Authorities Torch 45 Tons of Seized Drugs

LAHORE, Pakistan - Pakistan's army-led Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) torched some 45 tons of drugs Monday, including heroin seized over the past three years, AFP reported.

Dumped in a specially dug 40-foot (12-meter) trench on the outskirts of the eastern city of Lahore, the drugs were set alight by Interior Minister Faisal Saleh Hayat.

Witnesses said a thick black cloud of smoke engulfed the site as 27 tons of hashish and 1,407 kilograms (3,095 pounds) of heroin were reduced to ashes. "Pakistan, despite its economic difficulties, is determined to combat drug trafficking," Hayat said, calling for "meaningful international assistance" to continue the fight against drug barons he described as "enemies of the humanity."

The government will do its best to confront the problems faced by the ANF and will try to meet needs for personnel, equipment and vehicles, he added.

ANF chief Major General Nadeem Ahmad said the drugs, which also included opium and chemicals used in the manufacture of heroin, had been seized since November 2000.

Pakistani courts have since 1995 sentenced 56 drug barons to death and 360 more to life in prison. Authorities have seized millions of dollars in assets.

Drug traffickers often use Pakistan as a transit point for shipments of opium and heroin from neighboring Afghanistan to Europe and other Western countries.