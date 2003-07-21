Opportunities Lost Due to Lack of Coordination

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) — Due to lack of coordination and politicizing the nations atmosphere, we have lost many opportunities, the Majlis Representative Elahe Koulaei said here Saturday.

"While the rest are focused on having a larger say in the world, we are increasingly losing the required mechanisms to preserve our national interests, also noted the member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission who was speaking on the threshold of the Caspian Sea working group meeting in Moscow.

"The Caspian Sea littoral states have elevated their position by filling the void created due to weaknesses in Iran's foreign policy and foreign diplomacy. We have no other alternative but to adapt to changing realities and developments in the region and the world," added Koulaei.

"We must carefully assess the role played by influential powers in the region together with their objectives and interests, and in particular that of the U.S.," the university lecturer further explained, Mehr News Agency reported.