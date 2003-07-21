TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) — Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Monday approved implementing a bill to localize parliamentary polls in certain provinces as a test in the seventh Majlis elections.

Jaafar Golbaz, rapporteur of the commission, told Mehr News Agency that the Majlis will study the test results and will decide whether to continue or stop the procedure.

The Majlis in May overwhelmingly approved the bill on changing the election law for parliamentary polls so that once enforced it would make each province an electoral district.

Under the bill, the election constituencies would comprise the geographical boundaries of each province.

It stipulates that candidates for parliamentary polls must come from a city in the province, and that those who win the highest number of votes in the province will get a seat in Majlis as representatives of the city or the province.

The MPs had approved that the maximum number of candidates from a city participating in elections will be decided according to the law determining the constituency of parliamentary polls passed in 1987, and further amendments to the law.

Also, candidates must be born in the city they represent in Majlis, have previously been an MP from that city or lived there for at least two years.

The Majlis also agreed to consider religious minorities an exemption to the bill.

However, the supervisory Guardian Council (GC) in June returned the bill to the chamber for further amendments in several cases that it found against the Constitution and Sharia law.