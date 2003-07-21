Leader Describes Young Generation as God-Given National Asset

TEHRAN --The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran's lively young generation are God-given national asset and they should be provided with educational service.

In a meeting with officials of Education Ministry, the Leader said that the educational service should help the young students reinforce their national identity and character.

Elaborating on the specifications of educational programs, the Supreme Leader said that the youth should enjoy programs to encourage them to look to future with hope and get acquainted with the history of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Supreme Leader said that Iran has been the target of the enemy's propaganda campaign to disappoint the youth by offering a gloomy picture of Iran.

The Supreme Leader said that the educational programs should help the youth fully understand the importance of the country's independence and the price the country has paid for it.

At the same time the youth should be provided with guidance to bolster their spiritual strength, he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in the meantime that the economic, scientific, social and cultural progress the country has made in the past 24 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution must be fully explained to the young students.

The Leader advised the youth to observe prayers, the main religious obligation in every day life of Muslims.

Prior to the Supreme Leader's remarks, Minister of Education Morteza Haji delivered a report on improvements in the educational system.