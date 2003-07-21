LOUDENVIELLE, France -- As the Tour de France spent its second day on the tough climbs of the Pyrenees, a new team took over at the head of the peloton.

The bright orange jerseys of the Basque Euskaltel-Euskadi riders replaced Lance Armstrong's protective 'blue train' U.S. Postal Service at the front of the main field on Sunday.

They were determined to do well for their fans on the Pyrenean climbs and perhaps make Armstrong suffer yet again.

Known as the 'Naranja mecanica' -­ the 'clockwork orange' -- team, the Euskaltel riders are the bad boys of the Tour peloton.

They have constantly attacked race leader Armstrong in the mountains and used every trick in the book to lose as little time as possible in the individual time trial last Friday.

Iban Mayo jumped away from Armstrong to win at L'Alpe d'Huez last week and on the first Pyrenean stage on Saturday Haimar Zubeldia also attacked when the American race leader struggled near the finish in Ax-3 Domaines, reported Reuters.

Zubeldia is fourth in the overall standings after riding consistently well so far in the Tour.

However, the Euskaltel team's mean streak showed in the individual time trial when David and Unai Etxebarria were put out of the race after cheating.

They were given a time penalty for riding in the slipstream of other riders and so did not complete the stage within the maximum time limit allowed.