India's Abandoned Newborn Conjoined Twins to Be Adopted by NGO

NEW DELHI -- A pair of newly born conjoined twins abandoned in a New Delhi hospital by their parents will be cared for by a non-governmental organization, the Indian media reported Monday.

The baby boys, nicknamed variously by medics caring for them as "Left" and "Right", and "Nilu" (blue) and "Pinku" (pink), will be taken in by the Pringle Anganvada NGO, which runs an orphanage in the northern city of Amritsar, reports said.

The 36-day-old twins are being looked after by staff at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The two have separate heads, chests, hearts, stomachs, lungs and spinal cords but their liver, bladder, intestines and genitalia are fused. They also have just two legs between them.

"They are symmetrically fused and both babies are equally healthy," AFP quoted D.K. Gupta, additional professor of pediatric surgery at AIIMS, as saying.

Separation surgery was not advisable as "each leg has a separate set of nerves linked to the two independent nervous systems" -- meaning they would have only one leg each on separation, Gupta said.

It would also involve complicated liver and intestine surgery and both would have curved spines.

"The surgery would cause extreme deformity," the doctor said.

He said AIMS had been inundated with calls since news of the plight of the twins was published in the weekend media.

"I think our biggest achievement has been that the children have found a home," Gupta said. Arbinder Singal, another doctor, said the twins' mother saw them only once, "...but she does not want them."