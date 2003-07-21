Parsian Bank Reduced Duration of Cash Profit Payment to 18 Days

TEHRAN- For the first time in banking system of the country, Bank Parsian succeeded in reducing cash profit payment of real and legal shareholders up to 18 days.

According to the Public Relations Department of Parsian Bank, the head of Board of Directors and the managing director of Parsian Bank, Mr. Talebi mentioned the above statement on the occasion of opening 13th branch of this bank in Tehran, adding that based on rules and regulations of Trade Act, maximum 8 months has been considered for paying profit in banking system of the country.

He went on saying that Parsian Bank reduced the aforementioned duration to 18 days for payment of cash profit to all real and legal shareholders until July 19.

According to Talebi, new rate of on-account profit of short-term deposits investment increased up to 11 percent during the current Iranian year (started March 21), showing the highest rate in banking system of the country.