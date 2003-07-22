Over 103 Thousand Afghans Back Home From Iran

MASHAD, Khorassan Province -- More than 103 thousand Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland from Iran via Dogharoun checkpoint since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2003), announced an official source.

Director-General of Khorassan province's Bureau of Alien and Foreign Immigrant Affairs Mohammad Olama said that 60,511 Afghan refugees left Iran within the framework of the UN-sponsored Voluntary Repatriation Program (VRP) for Afghan refugees started in April 2002.

The voluntary repatriation of Afghans is governed by a tripartite accord signed in Geneva on April 3, 2002 by Iran, Afghanistan, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Since the start of the accord, stricter regulations have been enforced on Afghans who are now required to present valid passports and visas to enter Iran. Those without the necessary residence permits to validate their stay are to be dealt with according to the country's immigration laws.

The accord further requires returning Afghans to pass through either the Dogharoun or Milak border checkpoints in Iran's northeastern province of Khorassan and southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, respectively.

Olama noted that 43,083 Afghan refugees also left the country for their home unaided.

Some 1.8 million Afghan refugees repatriated to their country throughout the world in 2002, 360,000 of whom returned from Iran.