Physical Activity May Slow Atherosclerosis

NEW YORK -- Leisure time physical activity slows the build-up of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis), and the more vigorous the activity, the greater the benefit, Reuters reported.

Those findings, which are reported in the July issue of the American Journal of Medicine, are based on a study of 500 subjects who were followed for up to 3 years. The subjects underwent ultrasound testing to assess the progression of atherosclerosis in the carotid artery, a major artery in the neck. None of the subjects had a history of cardiovascular disease.

Subjects who engaged in vigorous activity during leisure, defined as aerobic activity at least 3.5 times per week, showed the least amount of plague thickening per year -- only 5.5 microns. In contrast, the plagues of sedentary subjects thickened by 14.3 microns each year.

Compared with moderately active subjects, vigorously active subjects had lower body mass index (weight-to-height ratio), slower resting heart rates, and higher HDL ("good') cholesterol levels, study author Dr. James H. Dwyer, from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues note.

On initial analysis, physical activity at work appeared to accelerate plague progression -- just the opposite effect from leisure activity. However, when the researchers adjusted for stress levels at work, the relationship was no longer statistically significant.

Based on these findings, further studies on the effects of exercise or physical activity on the rate of progression carotid atherosclerosis are needed, the investigators note. "These trials are more feasible than those aimed at the prevention of cardiovascular events," they add. | |