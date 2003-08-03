Army at Highest Level of Readiness: Commander

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency)- The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, Brigadier General Nasser Mohammadifar, said on Sunday that the Iranian Army is at its highest level of operational readiness.

"As long as the Iranian Army and other branches of the Iranian Armed Forces are at such a level of operational readiness, no one dares to even think of armed intervention against the country," Mohammadifar said.

"We never consider war with any country, but we are always thinking of how to defend ourselves," the general noted.

He referred to the 1980-1988 Iraqi imposed war, saying the Iraqi regime attacked Iran with the full support of the Islamic Revolution's enemies.

"At that time it possessed 12 armored and infantry divisions while the Iranian Army resisted the attack with only two divisions which lacked the required equipment and weapons," he added.