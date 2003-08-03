Sharif University Students Stress on Continuation of Nuclear Programs in Iran

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – In a letter to President Mohammad Khatami the students of Sharif Technical University stressed on the need for continuation of the country’s nuclear programs.

Pointing to oil as a national wealth and a unique source of energy which is not renewable the letter said the world is trying to find other sources of energy including nuclear one. One of the main challenges facing economic development is the provision of energy which has already emerged as a crisis, it said, adding, “fortunately our country is one of the richest countries in terms of energy such as oil and gas, but all the experts believe that oil, as a national wealth, has many vital and unique uses whose value exceeds far above a source of energy.”

Due to these reasons most of the countries have focused their efforts on acquiring substitute sources of energy and Iran is no exception and every Iranian citizen considers lack of effort in this regard as a treason to national wealth and the future generations, the letter read.

“Unfortunately, we have been witnessing foreign pressures for halting the country’s development in nuclear technology and we are concerned about the loss of great efforts by Iranian experts which have been working round-the-clock for many years,” added the letter.

The signatories of the letter have asked the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran not to stop its nuclear programs or sign any treaty that deprives it of its established rights.

Sharif Technical University is considered the best university in the Middle East.

A deputy from the Majlis majority faction, Nour-Mohammad Robousheh, also pointed to threats and pressures against Iran in recent months for its nuclear activities and said the signing of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) runs counter to Iranian national security and interests and Iran should withdraw from it.

Robousheh told the parliament that the pressure on Iran to sign the Additional Protocol to the NPT contradicts the country’s independence and Iran should never accept it.

The deputy representing the people of Iranshahr from Sistan-Baluchestan Province said Israel and the U.S. have not yet signed the NPT and are now producing weapons of mass destruction but the Islamic republic of Iran which intends to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes has been put under a severe pressure which indicates a double-standard policy by the UN and its nuclear watchdog.

Iran should never sign the additional protocol without any preconditions and give up its principles which then allows the spies and counterrevolutionaries to visit Iranian nuclear facilities at will, the MP argued.

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