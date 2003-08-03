Beckham Steals Limelight as Real Arrive in Japan
Hoards of female fans, many wearing Real shirts, screamed as the England captain -- fast becoming used to the pop-star treatment in Japan -- passed through customs.
Beckham, who made his Real debut in a 4-0 win over a Chinese select team in Beijing on Saturday, stole the limelight from teammates Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Raul and Luis Figo.
The Spanish champions, whose $40 million signing of Beckham last month has broadened their appeal in Asia, play J-League club FC Tokyo in a friendly at National Stadium on Tuesday.
Tickets for the Tokyo game, costing from 6,500 yen ($53.98) to 10,000 yen ($83.05) were snapped up within hours of going on sale, Reuters reported.
Beckham-mania gripped Japan on his last visit in June as part of a promotional tour of the Far East that took place as his move from English champions Manchester United was being finalized.
His popularity in Japan is such that a confectionary company even sculpted a three-meter high statue of Beckham in a recent promotion.