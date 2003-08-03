Beckham Steals Limelight as Real Arrive in Japan

TOKYO -- David Beckham was the center of attention again as Real Madrid were greeted by around 3,000 fans on Sunday at Tokyo's Narita airport as they arrived for the second leg of their preseason tour of the Far East.

Hoards of female fans, many wearing Real shirts, screamed as the England captain -- fast becoming used to the pop-star treatment in Japan -- passed through customs.

Beckham, who made his Real debut in a 4-0 win over a Chinese select team in Beijing on Saturday, stole the limelight from teammates Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Raul and Luis Figo.

The Spanish champions, whose $40 million signing of Beckham last month has broadened their appeal in Asia, play J-League club FC Tokyo in a friendly at National Stadium on Tuesday.

Tickets for the Tokyo game, costing from 6,500 yen ($53.98) to 10,000 yen ($83.05) were snapped up within hours of going on sale, Reuters reported.

Beckham-mania gripped Japan on his last visit in June as part of a promotional tour of the Far East that took place as his move from English champions Manchester United was being finalized.

His popularity in Japan is such that a confectionary company even sculpted a three-meter high statue of Beckham in a recent promotion.