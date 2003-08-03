Women Volleyballers of Iran Prepping for Qatar “Solidarity Cup”

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – Women’s volleyball team of Iran is getting ready for competing in the “Solidarity Cup” of Qatar.

Twenty female players start their training here on August 11, said head of Women’s Volleyball Association.

Homa Nayebi-Nejad added top players Somayyeh Shirazi and Bahareh Niazi are among the 20 volleyballers out of whom 12 were picked up for the Qatari event.

She said the Iranian team will leave for Qatar on September 16.

Qatar, Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Syria, and Pakistan will participate in the volleyball tournament and two other teams will be added in the future.