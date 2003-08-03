TODAY IN HISTORY

1914 -- Britain declared war on Germany after London's ultimatum to Berlin to withdraw its invading armies from Belgium expired. The United States declared its neutrality as what became World War I began.

1916 -- Denmark agreed to cede the Danish West Indies, including the Virgin Islands, to the United States for $25 million. The deal took effect the following March 31.

1936 -- Ioannis Metaxas set up the dictatorial Fourth of August regime in Greece.

1944 -- After two years hiding in an Amsterdam back room, Anne Frank, her sister, parents and four other Jews were discovered by the Gestapo.

1956 -- Asia's first nuclear reactor was brought on line at Trombay in India.

1972 -- President Idi Amin declared that Uganda would expel 50,000 Asians with British passports to Britain within three months.

1983 -- Bettino Craxi was sworn in as Italy's first socialist Prime Minister.

1992 -- Millions of blacks ended a two-day general strike against white rule in South Africa, during which over 30 people died.

1993 -- Japan formally apologized for the first time to the tens of thousands of Asian women forced to serve its soldiers as sex slaves during World War II.

1995 -- Croatia launched an offensive to regain control of the enclave of Krajina, held by minority Serbs for four years.

1997 -- Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, the world's oldest person, died in Arles aged 122 years and 164 days.

1998 -- Canada's Nisga'a Indian nation initialed a treaty it hoped would restore land lost to Europeans some two centuries ago.

1999 -- NATO named British defense secretary George Robertson as its new secretary-general, succeeding Spaniard Javier Solana.

2001 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a declaration stating that Pyongyang would stick to a moratorium on missile launches until 2003.