TODAY IN HISTORY
1916 -- Denmark agreed to cede the Danish West Indies, including the Virgin Islands, to the United States for $25 million. The deal took effect the following March 31.
1936 -- Ioannis Metaxas set up the dictatorial Fourth of August regime in Greece.
1944 -- After two years hiding in an Amsterdam back room, Anne Frank, her sister, parents and four other Jews were discovered by the Gestapo.
1956 -- Asia's first nuclear reactor was brought on line at Trombay in India.
1972 -- President Idi Amin declared that Uganda would expel 50,000 Asians with British passports to Britain within three months.
1983 -- Bettino Craxi was sworn in as Italy's first socialist Prime Minister.
1992 -- Millions of blacks ended a two-day general strike against white rule in South Africa, during which over 30 people died.
1993 -- Japan formally apologized for the first time to the tens of thousands of Asian women forced to serve its soldiers as sex slaves during World War II.
1995 -- Croatia launched an offensive to regain control of the enclave of Krajina, held by minority Serbs for four years.
1997 -- Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, the world's oldest person, died in Arles aged 122 years and 164 days.
1998 -- Canada's Nisga'a Indian nation initialed a treaty it hoped would restore land lost to Europeans some two centuries ago.
1999 -- NATO named British defense secretary George Robertson as its new secretary-general, succeeding Spaniard Javier Solana.
2001 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a declaration stating that Pyongyang would stick to a moratorium on missile launches until 2003.