I Am Ready to Wear U.S. Open Crown, Says Roddick

CINCINNATI -- Andy Roddick says he is ready to come of age by claiming his first grand slam title at this month's U.S. Open.

"I can definitely imagine myself winning a slam now," Roddick told reporters after his 7-6 6-2 third-round win over American Davis Cup team mate James Blake in the Cincinnati Masters Series on Thursday. "A couple of months ago, that wasn't the case. Maybe I'm one of the favorites for the U.S. Open."

Roddick, who turns 21 on August 30 -- the middle Saturday of the U.S. Open -- was hailed by Blake as "probably the best around right now".

Since losing in the first round of the French Open in May, Roddick has amassed 27 wins out of 29 matches, and is seeking back-to-back Masters Series titles after his triumph in Montreal last week, Reuters reported.

"Two years ago I ripped every serve but got broken more often," he said. "Now I mix it up, give my opponent more to think about and it's working. "I have also had a big change mentally...I guess I used to get more pissed off on court but now I keep an even keel. Experience is a factor."

So, too, is his recent partnership with coach Brad Gilbert, although Blake said world number four Roddick should take the lion's share of the praise.

"Maybe I'm biased because I'm a player, but Andy is the one out there getting the job done," said Blake.

"He has matured, he's the one going to bed early and making the sacrifices. He's a 20-year-old who's in the top 10 and he's only going to get better. It's a little scary.

"He's the player to beat at the Open, I think. You never know with Andre (Agassi) taking two weeks off, he can still play better than anyone. "But Andy is playing the best on the hard courts."