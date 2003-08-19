Issue of Signing Additional Protocol to NPT Should Not Be Used as a Tool for Factional Bickering: MP

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) — Commenting on the debate on whether Iran should sign the additional protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), MP Kazem Jalali said here on Tuesday it is a critical issue which should not be used as tool for factional bickering

The Majlis deputy representing Shahroud told the Mehr News Agency that national interests should be taken into consideration when making the decision and that all related studies must be based on national interests and must be carried out prudently.

He added that the public will naturally want to know the benefits of signing the additional protocol.

Jalali said that Iran must adopt logical foreign policy positions toward the issue of the international pressure against Iran to join the additional protocol.

"Iranian officials have emphasized that Tehran has no plan to use nuclear energy for security purposes, and Iran's transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows that Tehran has adopted a logical stance toward the issue," he added.

He stated that the IAEA must satisfy Iran's requests to provide it with nuclear expertise.

He said that the agency is refusing to provide the Islamic Republic with nuclear expertise as it is obliged to do under its regulations, arguing that Tehran must first sign an additional protocol to the NPT that permits snap inspections of its nuclear sites. "After 30 years, Iran's only nuclear station is not complete yet and this shows the IAEA's indifference toward Iran's rights

[to enjoy nuclear technology] as stipulated in the NPT," said Jalali, who is also a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

The MP stressed that Iran needs a guarantee that it will be provided with nuclear technology in return for signing the protocol, saying that this is the least Iran expects from the agency.

Jalali recalled the attempts made by the U.S. to win the support of European countries against Iran regarding Tehran's nuclear plans, adding that European countries should be differentiated from each other in their position toward Iran regarding the issue of the 93+2 Protocol.

"Some European countries are only seeking security guarantees through their pressure against Iran to sign the protocol, while other countries, the U.S. in particular, are not pursuing their security concerns and are using the issue as a pretext against the Islamic Republic," he said.