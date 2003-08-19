Violence Against Muslims Adds to Sri Lanka Peace Bid Worries

COLOMBO -- The murders of four Muslims in Sri Lanka, allegedly by Tamil rebels, is causing fresh problems for the island's already troubled peace process, politicians and diplomats said here Tuesday.

The multi-ethnic Eastern Province was tense Tuesday following the slaying on Sunday of two Muslim farmers at the village of Sammanturai by suspected Tamil Tiger rebels, Muslim leader Rauf Hakeem said.

"The situation is very bad and I had to go there to make sure that there was no backlash (against Tamils)," Hakeem said after his visit Monday to the region, which has also seen clashes between Tamils and Muslims.

Defense Ministry sources said additional troops and elite police commandos were being shifted to the troubled region to prevent an escalation of violence, AFP reported.

A special police team was also rushed to the area to investigate the latest killings.

Tiger rebels have denied involvement in the latest bloodletting, but Hakeem said villagers were convinced it was the work of the Tigers, who have been fighting the government for decades but agreed to a truce in February last year.

The rebels have also been blamed for the killing of two Muslim men in the village of Muttur on Thursday and the murder Wednesday of a Tamil from a rival group. Hakeem, head of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress party (SLMC) and a member of the government team negotiating peace with the Tamils, said local communication lines with the rebels had broken down.

Officials said he had met with military commanders here Tuesday and sought tighter security for Muslims in the eastern region.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) have been accused of killing at least 40 rivals, military informants and a senior police intelligence officer since the truce went into effect February 23 last year.

The violence is seen by diplomatic sources as complicating efforts to salvage the Norwegian-backed peace bid, stalled since April 21.

Norway has already expressed its "grave concern" to the Tiger rebels over the killings.

Muslims, despite their minority status, play a key role in providing stability to the government and the attacks on them could undermine the entire peace process, the sources said.

The government of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has a slender two-seat majority in the 225-member assembly, also depends on Hakeem's SLMC for crucial support in the legislature.

Anti-Tiger Tamil legislator Dharmalingam Sidhathan said the guerrillas were deliberately trying to make things difficult for the government and disrupt the peace process.

The pro-rebel Tamilnet.com website, however, quoted a regional Tiger leader as saying that they were not responsible for the attacks against Muslims and suggested it could be the work of those against peace. "Elements bent on derailing the peace process could have committed this dastardly act," Tamilnet quoted the deputy political head of the LTTE in the eastern district of Ampara, Kuyilan, as saying.

Sri Lanka's Muslims have often complained of harassment at the hands of Tiger guerrillas in the island's eastern regions where they are in almost equal numbers with the Tamils.

Muslims are Sri Lanka's second-largest minority after Tamils. Sri Lankan Tamils constitute about 12.6 percent of the 18.6 million population while Muslims make up about 7.5 percent.

The Sinhalese are the majority community with 74 percent, but they live mostly outside the island's northern and eastern regions.

Both Sinhalese and Muslims living in the north of the island were driven away by Tigers in the late 1980s and early 1990s in an ethnic-cleansing drive.