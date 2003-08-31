BUNIA, DR Congo -- Violence has again erupted in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where ethnic violence has claimed an estimated 50,000 lives since 1999, a United Nations peacekeeping spokesman said on Sunday.

"We believe that the fighting took place between the UPC and Lendu militia," spokesman Leo Salmeron said.

The Lendu is the majority ethnic group in Ituri, northeastern DRC. The Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) is the main armed group in the region from the minority Hema community, AFP reported.

Salmeron said the fighting had occurred in the last few days in the Fataki region, north of the provincial capital, Bunia.

He said he was unable to provide fuller details or an estimate of the number of casualties.

The Fataki region falls under the control of the UPC, which is also dominant in Bunia, although its power has been considerably reduced since the deployment in Bunia of a French-led European peacekeeping force in early June.

The French-led force handed over control of its last command post on Sunday to UN peacekeepers.

The UN force will operate under a wider mandate than the European troops, which were restricted to Bunia and to firing in self-defense. The UN soldiers are permitted to engage hostile forces before being fired on and to operate throughout Ituri.