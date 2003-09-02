Former Ambassador Tells FM He is Innocent

TEHRAN -- Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with former Iranian ambassador to Argentina Hadi Soleimanpour in which the former diplomat said he is innocent and the case against him is politically motivated.

Kharrazi said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has taken legal action to secure immediate release of the diplomat from custody in Britain, IRNA reported.

Kharrazi told the former diplomat that the foreign ministry offered to deposit a large bail payment to pave the way for his release, but British judicial officials did not accept the offer. He asked Soleimanpour to remain steadfast and to draw on his moral strength during the ordeal.

Soleimanpour has said that he is innocent and has protested to the British judicial system about its refusal to accept the bail offer.