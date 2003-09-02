Six Rebels Killed, Six Policemen Injured in Nepal Clashes

KATHMANDU -- Six Maoist rebels were killed and six policemen injured when the two sides clashed in southeastern Nepal early Tuesday, police said.

The clash took place around 01:45 A.M. at Belabari village in Biratnagar district, about 280kilometers (175 miles) southeast of Kathmandu, a police official said.

A group of about 100 armed rebels had gone to Belbari to loot a local bank but their attempts were foiled by police, the official said.

"In the clashes, six terrorists were killed while many were injured. The remaining rebels fled the scene carrying their injured colleagues with them," he said.

"Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were also injured," he added.

The sub-inspector's condition was serious, he said.

Nepal's government has extended curfews and deployed armed guards for political leaders after the peace process with the Maoist rebels collapsed last Wednesday.

On Monday, the government banned public meetings in Kathmandu, citing a surge in Maoist violence since the rebels abandoned the seven-month truce and peace talks.

Fourteen of Nepal's 75 districts are now also under a dawn-to-dusk curfew, AFP reported.

The rebels have been fighting for an end to the constitutional monarchy and the institution of a communist government in Nepal since 1996. The insurgency has so far claimed more than 7,800 lives.