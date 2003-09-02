Zimbabwe Opposition Set to Win Local City Elections

HARARE -- Zimbabwe's main opposition party looked set to beat President Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF in key urban council elections, official results broadcast on state radio showed on Tuesday.

The MDC has emerged as the biggest threat to Mugabe's 23-year grip on power as Zimbabwe grapples with a worsening economic crisis which critics blame on government mismanagement.

Earlier partial official results on Monday had given the lead to ZANU-PF but the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) claimed victory late on Monday and the latest figures on Tuesday showed the lead swinging to the opposition, Reuters reported.

State radio said the MDC was ahead with 106 of the 222 council seats up for grabs, with 70 for ZANU-PF. The MDC also won six of seven mayoral seats including northern Kariba, where its candidate was set to become Zimbabwe's first post-independence white mayor.

Political analysts had said apathy could give the ruling party better-than-expected results as ZANU-PF activists turned out to vote. Final results were due later on Tuesday.

State radio said the MDC and ZANU-PF retained their Harare Central and rural Makonde parliamentary seats respectively in by-elections also held at the weekend. -------------Politically Symbolic------------

The privately-owned ***Daily News*** called the low turnout a "national disgrace" as the country faces critical shortages of food, fuel and local banknotes, and one of the highest rates of inflation in the world at 399.5 percent.

"It would seem that a large number Zimbabweans cannot or are unwilling to appreciate that it is specifically when things are so bad that they need to come out in their millions to exercise their right to vote," the paper said in an editorial.

Victory would expand the MDC's politically symbolic grip on major towns, although the government still has control through powers held by the local government affairs minister.

The MDC alleged violence in some areas and private newspapers reported government supporters tried to buy votes with cash and promises of food handouts. ZANU-PF dismissed the charges and electoral officials said they were unsubstantiated.

Advocacy group Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) said the polls were also characterized by what it called intimidation and obstruction of the electorate.

"ZESN reemphasize the need for a single independent electoral body mandated with managing elections in the country," it said in a statement.

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is legally challenging Mugabe's reelection in polls last year which both the opposition and Western powers said were rigged. Mugabe insists he won fairly.

Mugabe, 79, denies he has misruled the country and says the economy has been sabotaged by opponents of his controversial seizure of white-owned farms to give to landless blacks.