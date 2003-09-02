Renovation of Rey Ancient Bazaar Comes to an End

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) –- The renovation and reconstruction of Rey Ancient Bazaar completed, the previous old glory of the edifice is restored to the region in Shahr-e Rey, Tehran Province.

Allocating a sum of 1b and 500m rials, the renovation of the 5-century-old bazaar was begun in 1996 by the Cultural Heritage Organization and public participation.

Renovation of the ceiling and arches, as well as the destroyed springs in direction of the twin caravansaries in east and west of the bazaar, and restoration of the entrances were among the programs.

Dating back to Safavid era, the renovation of the parts belonging to Safavid era was not possible and the remaining restored section belongs to Qajar dynasty.

According to the act for endowment kept in the museum of Abd-ul-Azim (AS) holy shrine, the bazaar was built in Safavid era as commanded by Shah Tahmasb in order to facilitate purchasing foodstuffs by the people of the region. IS