Rajoy Confirmed as Heir to Spanish PM Aznar

MADRID -- Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pledged a tough stance against Basque separatists on Tuesday after winning the ruling party's unanimous backing as its prime ministerial candidate in next year's general election.

Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar's personal choice of successor as the center-right Popular Party's candidate, Rajoy vowed to stick to the pro-U.S. foreign policy, economic reforms and uncompromising fight against Basque guerrillas which have brought the party two consecutive terms in power.

"I am determined ... not to spare any effort to fight against terrorism," he said, referring to ETA guerrillas who have killed more than 840 people since 1968 in a bloody campaign for an independent Basque state.

Aznar, 50, who revitalized the center-right in Spain after years in the political wilderness following the death of dictator General Francisco Franco in 1975, has said he will not seek a third term next year.

He will remain prime minister until then, but Rajoy will lead the party's election campaign and take over as secretary general. Recent polls give the PP a lead of up to six points over the opposition Socialists.

Rajoy, 48, said he wanted to maintain the government's "excellent relations" with the United States. Aznar was a leading European supporter of U.S. President George W. Bush's decision to wage war in Iraq.

A meeting of the party's governing body approved Rajoy's selection as candidate by a vote of 503-0. --------------No Complexes-----------

Rajoy, a low-key politician with a much more conciliatory style than the autocratic Aznar, vowed not to try to remake his image in an attempt to win power.

"I don't have any complexes and I don't need to prove myself to anybody, nor to invent ways to make me different," he told the PP's national assembly after winning the candidacy.

He has held a series of ministerial posts and directed the party's successful 2000 election campaign, but Spanish newspapers say he lacks economic and foreign policy experience.

He cemented a reputation as the government's "fireman", dispatched to tackle crises, after he was sent to his native Galicia in northwestern Spain late last year to face local anger over a huge oil spill from a sunken tanker, Prestige.

Aznar handed over the reins of party power in an emotional speech. "This is not a succession by halves, but a handover with all its consequences. From today ... the leader of the Popular Party is called Mariano Rajoy," Aznar said, dabbing his eyes occasionally.

The manner of Aznar's succession has been derided by left-wing parties as undemocratic. There was no public campaigning for the succession and Aznar's dominance of the party gave him a free hand to choose his replacement.