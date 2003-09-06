Supreme Leader Stresses Using All Capacities to Promote Prayers

TEHRAN -- The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Saturday called for using all scientific, cultural and propagation capacities to promote prayers in the country, IRNA reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei, whose message was read out at the opening ceremony of the 13th Prayer Seminar in Shahr-e Kord, the capital city of the southwestern province of Char-Mahal and Bakhtiari, called for establishing committees to draft working plans for the relevant institutions to promote prayers in the country.

He stressed that special boards must be formed to constantly oversee the performance of the committees, and evaluate their activities.

The Supreme Leader also urged the annual Prayers Seminar to consider the progress and the shortcomings of the plans, and devise the necessary considerations for pushing forward the goals pursued by the committees.

The 13th Prayer Seminar opened in Shahr-e Kord on Saturday in a ceremony that was also attended by President Mohammad Khatami and will end on Sunday afternoon.

President Khatami is to address the prayer seminar.

The seminar will discuss the ways and the means for promoting prayers in Iran.