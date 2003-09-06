Kian Kordsa Tire Tread Production Plant Comes On Stream

MALAYER, Hamedan Province -- Kian Kordsa Tire Tread Production Plant was inaugurated last Wednesday in a ceremony attended by Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi, MPs of Malayer Shahbaz-Khani and Kazemi as well as the Turkish ambassador to Tehran.

Kian Kordsa Managing Director Engineer Alirezaei said at the inauguration ceremony that the plant had been established using a credit of 57 billion rials provided by Iran's private sector and Turkish investors on a share basis of 40 percent on the part of domestic investors and 60 percent on the part of Turkish investors.

Engineer Alirezaei stressed that the plant, constructed on an area of 46 square hectares, employs some 250 people, and that its annual output could reach as high as 10,500 tons.

He said the first consignment of the plant at 104 tons worth a total amount of 500,000 dollars had been exported to Turkey in the current Iranian calendar year of 1382 (started March 21).

Meanwhile, Majlis Speaker Karrubi thanked all industrialists in the area of textile, and described encouraging foreign investment in Iran's industries as one of the most significant achievements of the government.