QFZO, a complement to Persian Golf's Tourism Chain, Not a Rival

DUBAI -- Qeshm Island aims to become a complement to the tourism chain of the littoral states of the Persian Golf, not a rival, Deputy Director of Qeshm Free Trade Zone (QFTZ) for tourism affairs Abdullah Ahangari said here Saturday. QFTZ is seeking cooperation of United Arab Emirate (UAE) in the field, Ahangari said, "and great steps have yet been taken." QFZO have had several talks with five UAE banks, attending Tehran International Fair, about bilateral cooperation, he said, adding that considerable headway has been made with two of them while "further agreement are still under negotiation."

Announcing inauguration of the first QFZO's office in Dubai in the near future, Ahangari said that the office is to be run by private sector, to help people know about the organization and its investment opportunities. During a day, about 100 passengers are traveling by a direct airline from Dubai to Qeshm, 40,000 yearly, but, he stressed, "Not all of them are tourists."

However, the official concludedd, the most important specialty of QFTZ is that all ships with the capacity of more than 100,000 tons can berth at the island.