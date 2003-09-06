Canada Trade Minister Slams Adjusted U.S. Lumber Duty

VANCOUVER -- Canada's trade minister slammed the result of a recalculation of U.S. anti-dumping penalties on Canadian softwood lumber exports, saying it flouted the spirit of the NAFTA panel that ordered a review of the figures.

"I'm not impressed but I'm not surprised," Pierre Pettigrew told reporters after an address to exporters in Vancouver.

Asked if Canada would challenge the outcome of the recalculation, Pettigrew said he would consult with the lumber industry.

The U.S. Commerce Department recalculated anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber, as required by a North American Free Trade Agreement panel decision, but adjusted the rate only slightly.

The Commerce Department issued a preliminary decision setting an 8.38 percent average anti-dumping duty rate, slightly below the 8.43 percent rate set previously.

Pettigrew said Canada awaited the outcome of a recalculation of countervailing duties, penalties the U.S. imposes on Canada, alleging it subsidizes its lumber industry.

"I hope that will reflect more the spirit of what the NAFTA panel determined," he said.

In July a NAFTA panel found the United States was within its rights to impose anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber, which is used to build and remodel houses. But the panel said the Commerce Department erred in calculating the size of the duties and ordered the agency to reconsider.

About a month later, another NAFTA panel ruled that the Commerce Department used faulty calculations in setting 18.7 percent countervailing duties on Canadian lumber. A recalculation is expected within six weeks, Pettigrew said.

Pettigrew was in Vancouver after a visit to the wildfire-ravaged city of Kelowna, 185 miles (300 km) east of the West Coast city. He used his Vancouver address to outline Canada's position going into the World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Cancun, Mexico, next week. Pettigrew said agriculture would top the agenda of the trade talks and that he believed a lot of work must be done to eliminate export subsidies and substantially reduce production and domestic subsidies