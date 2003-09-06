Exhibition on Women's Presence in Iran in Delhi Applauded

NEW DELHI -- The exhibition on "Women's Presence in Iran" brought some insight into the extent to which the women of Iran have benefited from new government policies.

"Women's Presence in Iran", a three-day exhibition of photographs which was inaugurated by Seyed Shahid Mahdi, vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, and concluded at the Dr Zakir Hussain and his contemporary Archives and Portrait Gallery, of the university here on Thursday.

Visitors were of the view that Iran has now committed itself to encouraging women in all fields, IRNA reported.

"Women in Iran are now participating in all kinds of fields -industry, music, computers, architecture, television programming, education, sports, etc. We have tried to portray their achievements on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA)," explains the organizer of the exhibition, the Iran Culture House, New Delhi. Interestingly, the photographs also show young female students educating older women. "The government has made it a rule that every child who joins school would have to bring a certificate their parents are educated. There are special centers where classes are held for imparting basic education to elders. The aim is to encourage adult literacy and now almost 90 percent of Iranians are educated."

There are shots of a woman bus driver, Masoumeh Bolaghi, cheerfully dropping the passengers at various stops. The first woman bus driver in Iran has begun work on an inter-city route, heralding a new era. A qualified nurse, she began her new career driving between the capital Tehran and Karaj, 60 kilometers away. Bolaghi is not the only professional driver in Iran.

Probably the best known is the country's first woman taxi driver, Zahra Lagarudi. She works for the all-women Nesa Taxi Service in the holy city of Qom, which began operating in September. The first company of its kind in the country, it only carries women and boys under 12.

Earlier on the occasion of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) birth anniversary here at Iran Culture House, Seyed Shahid Mahdi said, today Iranian women are freely taking part in important professions such as doctors, scientists, engineers etc and also entering into the field of music and cinema.

Iranian women are at the zenith, he said, adding Iran celebrates Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) birthday anniversary as a Women Day to acknowledge the contribution of women in the society.

Women and men are equally protected by law in Iran and have full participation in national life.