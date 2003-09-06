IAEA Facing New Challenge Over Israel's Nuclear Program

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to discuss Israel's nuclear program for the first time in decades at its next major conference in Vienna. Diplomatic sources have said that the agency has placed the subject of Israel's nuclear capabilities and threats on the agenda of its General Conference and Regular Session, scheduled for September 15 to 19.

The proposal to discuss Israel's nuclear program came from the Arab League and some other Islamic states that assert that Israel has stockpiled up to 300 nuclear warheads. The league also claims that Israel now has the capability to produce hydrogen bombs.

The Arab League reportedly plans to distribute a study on Israel's nuclear programs to participants at the IAEA conference. The league will also demand that Israel sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Israel is not willing to sign up to the treaty, 43 years after establishing its Dimona nuclear plant in the southern section of occupied Palestine. It has even refused to allow the IAEA to inspect the Dimona plant and its other nuclear facilities.

The deteriorating Dimona plant is posing a serious environmental threat to the region. The plant should have been decommissioned years ago. The Arab world has repeatedly warned against the risks that the plutonium factory is posing to the region. The indifference of the international community, and particularly the United Nations, has given the Zionist regime a free hand to play a dangerous game in the region.

Therefore, the upcoming IAEA conference will be a touchstone to show the efficiency of the agency and its members, like the U.S., that have always supported Israel's nuclear weapons production program.

Certain countries pursuing peaceful nuclear energy programs are currently being pressured by the U.S., although it is actually the nuclear arsenal of the Zionist regime which is threatening the security of the Middle East region and the world. With international concern mounting, the eyes of the world are now fixed on the next IAEA conference. AA/HG End MNA