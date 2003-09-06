TODAY IN HISTORY

1901 -- The Boxer Rebellion, which attempted to drive all foreigners out of China, officially ended with the signing of the Peking Protocol.

1940 -- The German air force under Hermann Goering began its "blitz" bombing campaign on London. Over 300 people were killed on this day alone.

1949 -- Mexican painter Jose Clemente Orozco died. Considered one of the greatest mural painters of the 20th century, he decorated many buildings in Mexico and the United States.

1962 -- Taiwan broke off diplomatic relations with Laos after Laos established diplomatic relations with China and North Vietnam.

1986 -- Left-wing opponents ambushed former Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet's motorcade with bazookas and automatic gunfire in a failed assassination attempt.

1986 -- Bishop Desmond Tutu was enthroned as archbishop of Cape Town, South Africa. He was the first black head of South Africa's Anglicans.

1993 -- Six former Soviet republics -- Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Tajikistan -- signed a framework agreement to keep the Russian ruble as their common currency.

1994 -- The Stars and Stripes flag was lowered for the last time over U.S. army headquarters in Berlin, formally ending the American presence in the city after nearly half a century.

1997 -- Zaire's former dictator Mobutu Sese Seko died in exile in Morocco. One of Africa's longest-serving strongmen, he was ousted by a rebellion led by Laurent Kabila.

1999 -- An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Athens, killing 139 people.

2000 -- Cuban President Fidel Castro shook the hand of U.S. counterpart Bill Clinton, believed to be the first time he had shaken the hand of a U.S. president since he took power in 1959.

2001 -- Christian-Muslim violence flares in the Nigerian city of Jos with churches and mosques set on fire. According to the Red Cross, at least 500 people were killed and hundreds wounded in less than a week of rioting.

2002 -- Forty-nine Nepali policemen were killed by Maoist rebels, fighting to topple the nation's constitutional monarchy, in an attack on a police post in eastern Nepal. The next day another 79 people, including 43 policemen and 17 soldiers, were killed in western Nepal. THOUGHT

Intense jealousy leads to intense rancor.

[Imam Ali (AS)]