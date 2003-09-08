Official Says no Foreign Car Imported Via Customs

MASHHAD, Khorassan Province -- A customs official here on Monday insisted that no car had been imported via customs offices.

Deputy Head of Iran's Customs Administration for Legal Affairs Jaafar Yahyavi told IRNA that Iranian customs are fully prepared to handle auto import whenever the government decides and necessary measures have been taken to that effect.

Yahyavi said three customs offices, namely Bandar Imam Khomeini customs, Tehran Central Customs and Bandar Abbas' Shahid Rajaie Customs, will handle the job.

Iranian government last week decided not to import cars -- a move which ran counter to earlier policy to encourage competition among domestic auto manufacturers.