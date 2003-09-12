President Addresses Experts Assembly, Invites Factions to Unity

TEHRAN -- President Mohammad Khatami on Wednesday stressed the need for officials to consider the lofty Islamic principles and called on them to use rational measures and practices to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing members of the Leadership Experts Assembly, he referred to the vast facilities and created infrastructure in the country and said grounds are now favorable for reaching a comprehensive development, IRNA repor4ted.

He commented on the performance and programs of the government in the industrial, agricultural and jobcreating sectors and said the government needs the cooperation of the people and is not able to settle all the drawbacks on its own.

He said the government budget is not sufficient for the speedy growth of the national economy and creation of enough job opportunities to remove the unemployment bottleneck.

All national resources should get mobilized and concerted measures need to be taken to deal with the problems facing the country, President Khatami said.

The political, judicial and public security would be effective in efforts to create a prosperous nation free of tension and based on popular trust, Khatami said.

Creation of the Forex Reserve Fund, adoption of single currency rate policy, reforming the tax legislation and attracting foreign investment are among the measures the government has undertaken to solve the problems, he noted.

Khatami said the factional tug-of-war between the political camps would intensify tension in the society.

The factional disputes, he asserted, would overshadow the performance of the system and would create division in the ranks of the people and officials.

President Khatami called on the political camps to mull over the current sensitive circumstances in the country and try to adopt common stands to promote the unity in the face of foreign threats.

Discriminatory behaviors and introduction of personal perceptions and viewpoints as public stand would compound the problems, he noted.

A promoted rule of law would contribute to a strong unity and solidarity among the officials and people; he said adding that all formations and camps should express their viewpoints within the boundaries of law.

To attract the popular support, some factions give promises and pledges that they cannot realize, he said and added such measured pledges would make the people ask the government what it is unable to translate into action.

He touched on the seventh round of parliamentary elections and said a massive popular turnout in the elections would result in the frustration of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and system.

He said in a time when the enemies try to undermine Iran's Islamic system, a massive participation of the people in the voting would disappoint them and would foil their ploys against Iran.

The enemies are taking advantage of any possible opportunity to launch a psychological war against Islamic Iran and that is why the officials and people should keep vigilant, he said.